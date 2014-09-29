Windows 9 Technical Preview spotted out in the wild, could be called TH

Now you see it, now you don't

Update: Windows 9 is now known as Windows 10. Want to know more about when you can get your hands on it? Check out our in-depth Windows 10 release date page

Microsoft has taken down a webpage containing a pair of download links pointing to its Windows 9 Technical Preview for Enterprise ahead of the company's September 30 "future of Windows" event in San Francisco.

As noted by BetaNews, links to download the 32- and 64-bit versions of the build appeared on a Microsoft webpage, which is unaccessible at the time of writing. You're not missing out though: apparently they were placeholders pointing to the TechNet Evaluation Center, rather than official Microsoft code.

Still, the page offered up a few new tidbits of information - mainly that the US version of the Technical Preview tips the scales at 3.16GB (for the 32-bit version) and 4.10GB (for the 64-bit version). It also offered a brief insight into what the OS entails:

"The next version of the Windows client operating system will enable IT professionals to provide users with a familiar experience across multiple devices while enhancing security and manageability," it read.

"It will also offer new and improved features that enable businesses to: Defend against modern security threats, Elevate employee productivity, Embrace the mobile and cloud era, Enable upgrade without upheaval."

What TH?

Additionally, the page referred to a version of Windows called Windows TH. Microsoft is expected to go with Windows 9 as the name for its next OS, which has also been referred to as "Windows Threshold" ahead of the official unveiling.

TH could mean a number of things: from the element Thorium to it being the ninTH version of Windows. Can you think of anything a little more exciting? Let us know in the comments section below.