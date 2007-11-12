Vote for your favourite gear of 2007

Here's a chance for you to have your say on what have been the best products of 2007. Our buddies over at Windows Vista: The Official Magazine have prizes to give away including digital photo frames and MP3 players. All you've got to do to have a chance of winning is to take part in the voting.

Through a scientific process of arguing and loud shouting, the Windows Vista Magazine team has narrowed down its favourite products of 2007 to six per category. And now you can pick the absolute best. Take a look at the categories at www.wishlist07.com and choose which one gets your vote.

Categories include: PC game of the year, Innovation of the year and Get in the game (for products that have contributed to better gaming). Voting runs up until the first week in December.