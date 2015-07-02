5 things you should know about Office for Windows 10

Simple, easy to use, and the same on desktop PCs and tablets as well as Windows phones, Office for Windows 10 can still be confusing if you're not clear about what it's for and when it's free.

Luckily, we're on hand with some handy clarifications about exactly what you can expect from this touch-friendly incarnation of Microsoft's Office suite. We'll look at exactly how it's different from the desktop version of Office 2016, what caveats there are in terms of it being free, and how it's tied into OneDrive more.

Not to mention discussing which Windows users will be able to avail themselves of these handy apps. Anyway, enough of the introduction, click through our slideshow to get the full lowdown on Office for Windows 10…