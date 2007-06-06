Adobe Live 2007: 'a big crowd puller'

Adobe Live has drawn to a close after two days, 4,500 attendees and over 150 seminars, workshops and lectures centred on creative technology. And Adobe representatives seemed blissfully happy at the event's success.

"We've had a superb turnout over the two days of Adobe Live," commented Adobe's John Cunningham, Business Development Manager. "Obviously the guest speakers are a big crowd puller. But what's great to hear is that for so many of the attendees, this is their second or third Adobe Live conference - the event has really developed in terms of stature and reputation."

The majority of the event was held at the at the Business Design Centre in Islington. It was - as expected - devoted to Adobe's new Creative Suite 3 applications. These included the rejuvenated applications Photoshop CS3, Illustrator CS3, Dreamweaver and Flash CS3. There was also a healthy amount of developer action and demonstrations using Adobe's newest frameworks, Apollo and Flex 3.

