Slack is down: no, it's not just you unable to connect to Slack

Slack is down, according to the official status page of the popular communication platform – as well as a lot of angry Twitter users who say they're unable to log in to Slack right now. You're not the only one with Slack problems today.

Yes, it's the first Monday of 2021 and, in some parts of the world, Slack went down at around 10am EST, moments into the first workweek since the holidays. Slack-using business world is facing a setback when it come to trying to communicate through the online platform.

The company says it is continuing to investigate the outage, which appears to have hit Slack users across the world.

Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time. Our team is on the case and we will keep you posted. Apologies for any disruption. https://t.co/A17yXzyV5aJanuary 4, 2021

So far, the company has said it is investigating, but there's no fix in place yet.

"We’re still investigating the ongoing connectivity issues with Slack. There's no additional information to share just yet, but we’ll follow up in 30 minutes. Thanks for bearing with us," the official Slack status page said in its latest update, dated 10:44ET/15:44GMT.

(Image credit: Future)

The closest we've getting to logging into Slack in seeing a blank screen load (with Slack Dark Mode working), but it eventually leads to a Slack server error message.