Salesforce launches blockchain channel

At its fourth annual TrailheaDX developer conference, Salesforce announced its new low-code platform called Salesforce Blockchain that enables organizations to share verified, distributed data sets across a trusted network of partners and third parties.

By bringing blockchain to its CRM platform, the company is enabling organizations to create blockchain networks, workflows and apps that have the potential to deliver entirely new customer experiences.

To deliver increased connectivity for their organization and customers, businesses need to be able to harness and share massive amounts of data with their network of partners and third parties, all without sacrificing trust. Blockchain technology is able to solve this “trust gap” through the use of a distributed ledger that saves, traces and authenticates data across every employee and partner in the network.

The combination of Salesforce's CRM workflows with blockchain data will allow companies to create new business processes and models that span their entire organization to help accelerate the speed of business.

Salesforce Blockchain

Salesforce Blockchain is a low-code blockchain platform that extends the power of CRM to lower the barrier for creating trusted partner networks.

The company built its new blockchain offering on the open source technology of Hyperledger Sawtooth and it has been deeply customized for Salesforce Lightning.

Businesses can utilize the platform to build and maintain blockchain networks, apps and smart contracts using the company's powerful low-code capabilities. Customers will even be able to create and share a blockchain object using the same process as they already do for any CRM data object in Salesforce without the need for writing code.

Salesforce Blockchain is currently available to select design partners but the company expects it become generally available in 2020.