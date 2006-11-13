Ricoh unveils 7-megapixel Caplio RR730

The Caplio RR730 will be available later this month for £130

Ricoh has launched the latest addition to its Caplio range of digital cameras.

The Caplio RR730 offers decent specifications at an entry-level price. The slimline digicam features a 3x optical zoom, 320 x 240 resolution movie mode, six built-in scene modes, and a macro mode that focuses on objects down to 5cm away.

The RR730 takes over from the RR660 with a 7.16-megapixel sensor and a slightly more compact build. It also boasts a 2.5-inch LCD screen, an SD memory card slot and USB connectivity, video output, and 32MB of internal storage capacity.

The Caplio RR730 will be available later this month for £130. Anna Lagerkvist