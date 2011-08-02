Apple iOS overtakes Symbian

The new Nokia 500 is the Finns' latest attempt to get Symbian back on track

Apple's iOS software has overtaken Nokia's ailing Symbian platform to become the second most popular smartphone OS in the world, according to new figures.

The iPhone's operating system now boasts 19 per cent of the smartphone market, according to research firm Canalysis.

iOS is now second only to Android, which Canalyst says has a massive 48 per cent chunk of the pie.

That means for every two iPhone's bought, five Android phones are sold.

Humbling

Nokia's latest humbling at the hands of Cupertino comes only weeks after Apple overtook the Finns in handset sales.

Weeks before that, Apple's revenue from smartphone sales bested Nokia too.

Despite a dramatic fall from grace over the last couple of years and its imminent Windows Phone launches, Nokia says it has no plans to put Symbian out to pasture.

Just this week the company outed the new Nokia 500, a 1GHz smartphone packing the latest Symbian Anna OS.

via Apple Insider