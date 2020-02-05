Now anyone can snap up Google Glass 2 Enterprise Edition

If you're looking to get your hands on some augmented reality googles, Google has made the latest edition of its Google Glass available for general purchase.

Costing from $999 (£765/$AU 1,475) per unit, the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 can now be bought at a number of the company's official partners, including CDW, Mobile Advance or SHI.

This marks the first time that users will be able to get their hands on the device directly from a retailer, rather than having to go through one of the company's official "solution providers".

Demand

As the name suggests, the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is targeted towards business users, not for everyday consumers. The platform is built on Android, meaning developers should be able to create new apps and services using the services and APIs they already use.

As opposed to the original first genration of Google Glass, which cost $1,500 when it went on sale in 2014, the Enterprise Edition 2 features an updated camera and more powerful processor, as well as a USB-C connection for more universal charging and connection.

Google says the product has already seen strong pickup by businesses across a number of industries, including logistics, manufacturing, field services, where workers can use Google Glass attached to protective eyeglasses, giving them more information on their duties.

In a blog post, Jay Kothari, Project Lead of Google Glass, noted that the news would allow more users to get access to the device, and possibly pave the way towards future developments for the product as a whole.

"Since Glass Enterprise Edition 2 launched last May, we’ve seen strong demand from developers and businesses who are interested in building new, helpful enterprise solutions for Glass," he said.

"Glass Enterprise Edition 2 has helped people working in logistics, manufacturing, field services and a variety of other industries do their jobs more efficiently through hands-free access to the information and tools they need to do their job. Enterprises who have deployed Glass with experiences built by our network of solution providers, have seen faster production times, improved quality, and reduced costs."

"We’re excited to see what kinds of new experiences and solutions developers will make for Glass to shape the future of work."

Via The Verge