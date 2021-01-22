New Indiana Jones game: everything we know so far

Lucasfilm Games has officially announced that a new Indiana Jones game is in the works at Wolfenstein developer MachineGames, with Bethesda Game Studios head Todd Howard set to be executive producer of the project.

We don't know yet what this new Indiana Jones game will actually be called, nor do we have any confirmation on what the story will be or when we'll get to play it, however, StarWars.com, Lucasfilm's official news outlet, says the game is an "original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer".

It may not be much, but it's enough to get us excited. Want to know more? Then read on for everything we know about the new Indiana Jones game.

Unfortunately, there's no word on when we'll get our hands on the new Indiana Jones game, but we're expecting it'll be a few years yet.

Bethesda has already said "it'll be some time before we have more to reveal," which isn't particularly surprising given that the company is also working on both Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 currently. We wouldn't expect the game to release until at least 2022.

With Bethesda's parent company, Zenimax, now owned by Microsoft, we expect to see the new Indiana Jones game coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S – however, platforms have not yet been confirmed.

New Indiana Jones game trailers

Bethesda shared a teaser trailer on Twitter in January 2021 that officially announced the new Indiana Jones, though it had more Easter Eggs than game details. The trailer pans across a desk covered with books, a camera and papers, before landing on the iconic fedora and whip of Dr Henry 'Indiana' Jones, Jr. It's not much to go on, but it's enough to get us excited (and there does seem to be some clues littered in it). Check it out for yourself:

New Indian Jones game news and rumors

Announcement trailer hints

The announcement teaser trailer for the new Indiana Jones game was pretty brief, but there may have been some hidden clues in it which eagle-eyed fans have spotted may point to the game's setting.

It looks like the game could be set (at least partly) in 1937, and see Indy adventuring to Rome given the trailer shows a map of Vatican City as well as a note from Indy that partly says "I will be arriving in Rome."

I downloaded the trailer in HD and have been looking for clues.It looks like the @machinegames Indiana Jones project is set in Vatican City in October 1937, at least for some part of it. You can see the Sistine Chapel on the map. pic.twitter.com/yCYnsXWRNjJanuary 12, 2021

Xbox exclusive?

With Microsoft buying out Bethesda's parent company Zenimax Media in 2020, it'll be interesting to see if the new Indiana Jones game is an Xbox exclusive – or if it features any Xbox-exclusive content. This is still speculation at this point as we wait to see what Microsoft's stance will be on Xbox exclusivity with new Bethesda titles.