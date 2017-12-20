New chief for Vodafone IoT unit

Vodafone is set to appoint a new head of its Internet of Things (IoT) business unit. Stefano Gastaut is to become the new global director of the division from January 1.

Gastaut, who is currently the chief executive of Vodafone Egypt, will be taking over an IoT business that currently generates more than €700 million in revenue, manages 62 million IoT SIMs, and supports services in more than 190 countries.

Before taking over at Vodafone Egypt, Gastaut was CEO of Vodafone’s partner market business, responsible for forming strategic alliances with local mobile operators around the world. He built on his experience to grow Vodafone Egypt’s revenues, launch a 4G service and improve market share from 40% to 45%.

Automotive sector

Vodafone’s IoT business is particularly strong in the automotive sector, where it has been positioned as a leader in the relevant Gartner Magic Quadrant report for the last four years. Vodafone IoT technologies are embedded within connected vehicles built by Audi, BMW, Daimler Benz, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, SEAT, VW and Yamaha motorbikes. In November, the company announced the launch of V by Vodafone, a range of IoT products for the consumer market.

Gastaut looked forward to the challenges of his new role. “I am looking forward to joining this successful and dynamic team and building on the foundations created by Erik Brenneis. Undoubtedly, IoT will play a significant role in transforming many businesses globally and I am confident that Vodafone will be the first choice partner to help customers use IoT to succeed in a digital world.”