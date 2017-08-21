Capture all your greatest PUBG headshots with Nvidia's ShadowPlay Highlights

Nvidia’s presentation at Gamescom was packed full of little gifts, but one that’s particularly exciting is that ShadowPlay Highlights is now available in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

ShadowPlay Highlights is Nvidia's technology that's designed to capture your most exciting in-game achievements so that you can share that killer headshot with the hater who doesn’t believe you made it.

ShadowPlay Highlights runs in the background, meaning you don’t have to pull yourself away from the game in order to get your capture. Check it out in action below:

But where the technology gets interesting is the fact that it's intelligent enough to only capture your finest moments, meaning you don’t have to trawl through hours of captured footage for that 30 second moment of glory.

ShadowPlay Highlights is available right now in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. All you have to do is go to the Steam Store and update to take advantage of this new feature.

