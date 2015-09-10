iPad Pro rivals: 5 cheaper convertibles you can buy today

Apple is ready for the enterprise. Since the announcement of the iPad Pro, Apple is talking up the tablet's larger 12.9-inch high resolution display, support for a keyboard folio case and digital inking with the Apple Pencil as key components that will help users create content and stay productive. However, there are already tablets that offer all these capabilities, and the best part is that these slates are cheaper than the $799 (£520, AU$1,146) iPad Pro plus the added accessories.

Another benefit of these five Windows-powered tablets is that they can be used as a replacement for your laptops. These convertible two-in-one notebooks can be used as your tablet for content consumption, as a laptop with the full power of Windows, and a few of them come with optional desktop docks that allow you to replace your desktop PC.

These multi-form factor designs mean you can carry less gear when traveling and save cost. With the iPad Pro's more limited iOS 9 OS, you'll likely still need to have either a desktop PC or a laptop in addition to the tablet.

Let's take a look at these tablets options: