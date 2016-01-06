Dell's new Latitude 11 5000 Series replaces Venue Pro branding

Dell announced at CES 2016 that it is sending the Venue Pro branding into the sunset. In its place, Dell will be standardizing on the Latitude brand for its business notebooks and convertibles.

This means that the Latitude 11 5000 Series will be replacing the old Venue 11 Pro tablet. On the surface, both models share the same design, and you'll be able to purchase different keyboards and docks to transform your Latitude 11 5000 Series slate into a notebook form factor.

Like its predecessor, the Latitude 11 5000 is a 10.8-inch 2-in-1 convertible with a full HD display. New to this refresh is the inclusion of a USB Type-C connector and Intel's sixth generation Skylake processor. Dell is using the Core M series, and the Latitude 11 5000 can be configured with Skylake-based Core m3 or m5 processors, 4GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage. Dell replaced the micro USB port for charging in favor of the USB C port, which can also be used to connect peripherals, external storage or monitors.

The competition

The Latitude 11 5000 Series is in a unique position as one of the more powerful compact tablets. Tablets in its size usually come with more frugal processors. The Surface 3, for example, uses Intel's Atom processor.

With a Core m3 or Core m5 configuration, the Latitude 11 5000 Series is more like the entry level Microsoft Surface Pro 4, a device with a larger 12-inch screen. With its more compact form factor, the Latitude 11 delivers a lot of power in a small size for those who need a smaller device.

The Latitude 11 5000 Series 2-in-1 (5175) will be available starting at $749 (£510, AU$1,045) in early February.