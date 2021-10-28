Microsoft is apparently force installing this annoying Windows 11 upgrade tool

Microsoft is looking to speed up the migration to Windows 11 by forcefully installing its suitability checker app on user's machines.

BleepingComputer spotted that the latest Windows 10 update includes a force install for PC Health Check, a tool that evaluates a user's machine to suss out its suitability for upgrading to Windows 11.

The new KB5005463 update doesn't mention PC Health Check in its title, but may upset some users who prefer to stay on Windows 10 until all the initial issues with Microsoft's new software are ironed out.

Microsoft says that users are able to simply uninstall PC Health Check using the Windows Settings app, however some users have complained that this is trickier than it sounds - namly because the tool keeps being reinstalled whenever a subsequent Windows update is released.

PC Health Check doesn't appear too intrusive an addition to a Windows 10 PC, but users may want to disable it if they don't want to be reminded about Windows 11 - for example, if they are using an admin-controlled work device.

Microsoft does advise giving your computer a Windows 11 health check before updating to its newest operating system, which was released earlier this year following months of anticipation.

While Windows 11 is available as a free download, Microsoft has set a baseline of hardware specifications that allows users to take advantage of all its features.

For starters, all PCs and laptops powered by Intel’s sixth and seventh-generation processors are not eligible to get the new update - and Windows 11 will also not support 32-bit systems. Similarly, if your device runs on AMD’s A-series and FX-series, along with Ryzen 1000 and most Ryzen 2000 processors, it will not be able to run Windows 11.

Microsoft says that in order to download Windows 11 on your PC, it must meet the below requirements:

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB or larger

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: 9in or larger display with HD (720P) resolution or more

Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: Internet connection to download and set up the device. A Microsoft account is required for some features.