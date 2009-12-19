Bit.ly gets even shorter as it tracks the web

If current URL shorteners for cutting Twitter posts and the like down to size aren't aggressive enough for you, then check out Bit.ly's new service, which saves a precious two characters per link.

Bit.ly, a long-standing favourite that's currently handling over two billion clicks a month, says its new j.mp service – four characters, as opposed to the previous monstrous six – is part of a suite of offerings that should appeal to microbloggers and businesses alike.

Making money

That includes Bit.ly Pro, which allows publishers such as the New York Times to create their own URL shorteners, and Bitly.tv, a video aggregation site that highlights the most popular YouTube videos shared using Bit.ly links.

If it all seems rather esoteric to make much sense, then perhaps the fact that a core part of Bit.ly's offerings involves tracking those shortened URLs to allow analysis and potential revenue generation will add up more easily. Money talks, after all.