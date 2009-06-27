Trending

Ballmer says Microhoo deal still possible

Publicly discusses Yahoo plans, saying he remains open

Yahoo appears to be still on Microsoft's radar

Like the zombie that staggers relentlessly to its feet after every blow to the head, the putative Microsoft/Yahoo partnership appears to still have some life in it after Steve Ballmer raised the issue yet again this week.

Speaking at the Cannes Lion 2009 advertising event, Ballmer said: ""We remain open to a partnership with Yahoo."

Timing unknown

However, his response when asked about the timing of any such deal to create the Microhoo hybrid monster was a pithy "Who knows?"

Nevertheless, the possibility of resurrecting at least a version of the £28 billion deal that was on the table in 2008 surely remains if the Microsoft CEO is being so open in public about the proposed partnership.

