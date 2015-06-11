Twitter is finally getting its act together when it comes to trolls

Twitter has always had a problem with bullying and hasn't often been seen to act quickly on the issues.

That's all set to change after Chief executive Dick Costolo pledged back in April to crack down on abuse on the platform, and now the company has announced its first step: shared block lists.

You'll soon be able to select a 'block all' list where users submit people who have abused in the past to be blacklisted.

Once you've selected it they'll be blocked from your feed as well. It all sounds well and good so long as it's moderated and not abused.

Trollin' dirty

The aim is to block users who take part in sustained attacks all at once on certain users - not for specific, personal bullies.

Twitter user safety engineer Xiaoyun Zhang said in a blog post, "This feature is yet another step towards making Twitter safer for everyone and will be available to some of our users starting today and all users in the coming week."

Keep an eye out on your feed for the feature to go live shortly.