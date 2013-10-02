Online drug market bust yields second largest Bitcoin seizure ever

Silk Road
The seizure of an online drug market, sometimes referred to as the Amazon of illegal drugs, has led to the second biggest Bitcoin seizure in the crypto-currency's four-year history.

That's according to Time, which in detailing the U.S. law enforcement take down of Silk Road, where users could buy everything from marijuana to heroin, noted the FBI seized approximately $3.6 million (about £2.2m, AU$3.8m) in Bitcoin.

That's quite a haul, but not the biggest - Mt. Gox, a Bitcoin exchange business, reportedly had more than $5 million (about £3m, AU$5.3m) seized by the U.S. government.

