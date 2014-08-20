Pivotal's new PaaS tool helps developers launch mobile apps

Pivotal has unveiled a new platform-as-a-service tool designed to enable organizations to develop and deploy mobile applications. Pivotal CF Mobile Services, as the platform is called, will be generally available by the end of the year.

The new platform will provide IT professionals and app developers the ability to create business applications specifically suited for mobile devices that can be tied directly to Pivotal’s data platform.

Pivotal CF Mobile Services will provide users with push notifications designed to provide direct integration with enterprise services in order to manage logging and tracking of employee usage.

The platform also comes with a feature that is designed to help convert traditional desktop APIs into mobile device-optimized APIs, as well as a data sync tool that can automatically incorporate web data into the newly-designed mobile apps.