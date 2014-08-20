Oracle enhances Social Relationship Manager with a customizable analytics interface

Oracle has added a feature to its Social Relationship Manager platform that enables users to better analyze and share social data across the enterprise. The product, Social Station, can be customized and personalized to provide each user with the social media-based data necessary to their respective business functions, according to an Oracle statement.

The tool’s analytics module is composed of 120 metrics with thousands of customizable reporting options, all of which are available with real-time updates. Users are able to share analysis with others as graphs, text, broken down by date, via one-click functionality. Oracle says it plans to continue to build out Social Station to include more modules and metrics.

Oracle launched Social Relationship Manager in 2013. The product was one of Oracle’s first integrations with recent acquisition Eloqua, which it acquired for $810 million. At the time, the product combined Oracle RightNow Cloud Service, Oracle Fusion CRM, Oracle Applications, and Oracle CRM via a cloud-based platform.

Oracle's cloud challenge

Oracle continues to grow out its $8.9 billion cloud business, including a 4% year-over-year increase in cloud revenue during the previous fiscal year. However, revenue from SaaS and PaaS made up only $327 million (or 4%) of its overall cloud revenue.

Larry Ellison, Oracle’s CEO, believes SaaS and PaaS will help the company rebound from a rough fiscal year, in which the company saw profits decrease 4% to $3.6 billion, despite an overall revenue increase of 3% to $11.3 billion.