Ikea’s smart lights will support Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Amazon Alexa

A press release from Ikea has revealed that its TRÅDFRI range of affordable smart lights will be compatible with the voice-controlled Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Amazon Alexa platforms some time in the latter half of the year.

The range includes a variety of dimming, sensing, and remote-controlled light fixtures, as well as a hub device called a ‘Gateway’ that allows for connectivity with your home’s network. Although the other options are semi-smart, the Gateway itself can control your lighting via a dedicated app and will soon support connectivity with other major home assistant devices like thermostats, door locks, ceiling fans and more.

Based on the response from the range’s announcement, the real boon of the Ikea devices has been their simplicity of use and installation, and relatively cheap price, considering competitors like the Philips HUE charge roughly double for comparable products.

So far the Ikea TRÅDFRI range is available in the US and UK but won’t be available in Australia until early 2018.