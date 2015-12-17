The first posters for the new Ghostbusters movie are here

It's been a good week for Ghostbusters fans. In addition to the first official image for the new movie about a paranormal pest control squad, Columbia Pictures has also revealed a quartet of awesome posters poised to tackle something strange in your neighborhood.

The recently-released cast photo shows off Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, and Leslie Jones, armed and ready with updated jumpsuits and proton packs to kick spectral tail.

For those wanting an up-close-and-personal look, the first set of posters were released today, highlighting each of the new Ghostbusters in a slick monochrome style.

We love the color accents that were added to bring out the glow of a charged proton pack, a patch of the iconic logo, the heated nozzle of a ghost's worst fear, or what appears to be the new P.K.E. Meter, as brandished with epic fashion by Leslie Jones.

While Ghostbusters' July 22, 2016 release is a long ways away, these posters are getting us pumped for Paul Feig's reboot of the ghost-catching franchise. Please excuse us now while we go get Ray Parker Jr.'s classic theme stuck in our heads.