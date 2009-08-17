Onkyo delivers networked pre-amp

Premier hi-fi brand Onkyo has busy of late doing a spot of networking, and it's all courtesy of its latest Pre-amp/Processor – the PR-SC5507.

This THX Ultra2 Plus-certified AV Network Controller will take charge of your music in three zones (if your house doesn't feature zones then we are guessing rooms will suffice) and is primarily aimed at those who are looking to have a high-end install in their home.

Get connected

The system is DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) 1.5/Windows 7-compatible, which essentially means it will stream all of your archived digital music into whichever room you want. And there's also access to internet radio from LastFM and the like.

Format-wise, the PR-SC5507 will be able to handle MP3, FLAC, Ogg Vorbis, AAC, LPCM, WAV, WMA and WMA lossless.

Careful calibration

When it comes to video, the pre-amp uses what's called Imaging Science Foundation's Certified Calibration Controls.

According to Onkyo, this allows: "individual calibration of every source while still using a single cable connection to the display." Handily, calibration settings (day, night, or custom) can be stored and applied to each source.

HDMI haul

As is standard on most systems, standard-def footage that's played through the system will be upgraded to 1080p.

Connections-wise, there's a whopping seven HDMI inputs, three component video, and six S-Video/composite inputs. There's also two HDMI outputs for multi-displays and a pair of USB inputs.

When it comes to decoding, every major home cinema format is looked after, including Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio.

The Onkyo PR-SC5507 will retail in the UK for £2,000, and is out in September. Check out www.eu.onkyo.com for more details.