Google Sheets is getting a much needed collaboration upgrade

Collaborating with others in Google Sheets is about to become much more manageable as Google is adding new ways to find and review comments in its spreadsheet software.

In a new post on the Google Workspace blog, the search giant has announced that users will now be able to review comments and conversation threads in a sidebar, apply filters to find the most relevant comments and page through comment threads in a spreadsheet in the comment overlay.

In the new comments sidebar, Sheets users can quickly reply, resolve or create new conversations with their colleagues. However, for spreadsheets being used by large teams, users can apply filters in the sidebar to find the most relevant feedback such as comment threads that they need to respond to personally.

Google has also introduced a new navigator in Sheets to help users progress through comments in a spreadsheet.

Whether you're working from home or have already returned to the office, collaborating with teammates is more important than ever and comments provide an easy way to discuss issues wherever and whenever you're working.

With these new changes to Google Sheets, users will be able to navigate through all of the comments in a spreadsheet by clicking on the comment icon in the Appbar, the “open all comments” item in the sheet tab, the “open” button from any comment anchored to a cell and a new button in the comment overlay that allows users to page between comment threads.

These new features will be turned on for all Sheets users including G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as all Google Workspace customers. Google has already begun rolling out this new update in Sheets and the company plans to have it finished by mid-June.