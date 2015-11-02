Twitch flips the switch on a new Australian data centre

As popular as the live streaming video platform Twitch is, it's safe to say that the quality of its viewing performance can at times be unsatisfactory for Australian users.

Thankfully, the service has taken our concerns to heart, and is remedying them by launching a new Australian data centre that should see the quality of local streams rise significantly.

Twitch made a big appearance at the PAX Australia convention in Melbourne this past week, with its global PR lead Chase telling PC Gamer that the service is "investing heavily in infrastructure to improve our quality of service for both broadcasters and viewers," and that it will "be rolling out a new datacenter in Sydney this month."

The service also conducted a Twitch Town Hall forum, which can be watched online in its entirety, that allowed the Twitch team to tell Aussie users about its vision for the service, while also taking questions from the audience members in attendance.

Twitch also stated that it's "building [its] Partnerships team in Australia to better assist our local broadcasting community", which is probably a good idea, as the successful launch of YouTube Gaming in August has stolen some of Twitch's thunder as of late.