Skyrim wins Game of the Year at VGAs

Skyrim wins the Game of the Year at the VGAs

RPG sensation, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was the big winner at this weekend's annual Video Game Awards, scooping the prestigious Game of the Year title.

Bethesda's gigantic release overcame a host of launch glitches to beat the likes of Batman: Arkham City and Uncharted 3 to scoop the main gong of the night.

The title also won Best RPG, while Bethesda won best studio.

Good night for Batman

In other key awards, Uncharted 3 was named PS3 Game of the Year, while The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword scooped the Wii honour.

Despite missing out on the Game of the Year Award, Batman: Arkham Asylum picked up Best Xbox Game, Best Character for The Joker and Best Action Adventure Game.

The ceremony in Los Angeles also saw Nintendo godfather Shigeru Miyamoto entered into the Hall of Fame.

Via: VentureBeat