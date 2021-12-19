Gaming gear to get the kids this holiday season

Prove to the kids that you can totally still hang with these gaming gifts. Christmas morning will be extra special for them this year when they find one (or more) of these gaming accessories under the tree. Not only are they fun and cute as a button, but they’re also guaranteed to work beautifully, allowing your mini-mes a level of immersion worthy of esports pros.

We’ve gathered everything in this holiday gifting guide from the usual stuff like gaming mice and gaming keyboards to things you wouldn’t even think of like adorable keycaps and comfy gaming chair head pillows. And, they’re affordable as well, which makes some of them terrific stocking stuffers too, rounding out your holiday presents this year quite nicely.

1. Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Headset Perfect for the kids Specifications Weight: 165g Interface: Wireless Range: Up to 10 meters (33ft) Reasons to buy + Comfortable, especially for the kids + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Don't expect audiophile sound

Kids love playing on smartphones and tablets just as much as they do on consoles and PC s, which makes this gaming headset from Logitech a terrific and versatile option for them. The Logitech G435 wireless headset offers both Lightspeed wireless and Bluetooth connectivity so they can pretty much connect it to any gaming device. Plus, it’s perfect for kids with a form factor that’s lightweight, optimized for smaller heads, and three fun colorways. It’s also a carbon-neutral product, which we’re sure is a relief for parents concerned about their family’s carbon footprint this holiday season.

2. Logitech G Pro Keyboard League of Legends Edition Not just for League of Legends fans Specifications Form factor: TKL RGB lighting: Yes Interface: USB Reasons to buy + Great tactile feedback + Eye-catching, space-saving design Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

Let your young PC gamers take their PC gaming to the next level with this made-for-pros gaming keyboard from Logitech. Whether or not they love playing League of Legends , this special edition Logitech G Pro mechanical keyboard is a tournament-grade peripheral complete with satisfying tactile feedback, Lightsync RGB, and three levels of feet adjustments for their ultimate comfort. Of course, if they do love MOBA titles, they’ll also appreciate the 12 programmable F-keys. And, anybody can appreciate its compact TKL form factor, just the ticket for smaller desk setups. Plus, it’s just really cool and funky looking.

3. Razer Orochi V2 Small mouse for small hands Specifications DPI: Up to 18,000 Interface: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz USB receiver Buttons: 6 Reasons to buy + Battery and connectivity options + Fast 18,000 DPI sensor Reasons to avoid - Awkward without grip tape

The Razer Orochi V2 proves that great things can come in small packages ideal for kids’ smaller hands. This gaming mouse is among our top small gaming mice picks, but it’s got regular-sized gaming mouse performance with up to 18,000 DPI and up to 950 hours of battery life. It’s even more versatile than most of them. The kids won’t have to pick between USB wireless connectivity or Bluetooth as it has both. Neither do they need to with the power source as it takes both AA and AAA batteries. Customize its design on the Razer website to truly make it the perfect gift for your kid.

4. The Kapco Pokemon Resin Artisan Keycaps Gotta catch 'em all Specifications Material: Resin Coloring: Anodizing Keycap profile: Cherry Keycap Profile Reasons to buy + Adorable, unique design + Vibrant colors Reasons to avoid - Takes a month to ship

Have Pokemon lovers in the family? Then spruce up their gaming keyboard with one (or all) of these Pokemon artisan keycaps from The Kapco. These impossibly adorable mini accessories in the shape of their favorite Pokemon’s back – cute tail and all – are the perfect stocking stuffers, and just the ticket to perk up a traditional boring mechanical keyboard . They’re made of resin and are anodized so those colors will last. And, they’ll fit most keyboards with a traditional Cherry keycap profile. Every keycap also comes inside a Pokeball, which should be a thrill for them to find inside their stocking.

5. eXtremeRate Pink Sakura Petals Nintendo Switch backplate and controller housing Spruce up their Nintendo Switch Specifications Installation difficulty: High Installation time: 4 hours or more Build: Durable non-toxic ABS plastic Reasons to buy + Looks great + Solid build Reasons to avoid - Parents need to install it themselves

If you’ve got a mobile console gamer in your life, they’ll appreciate a brand new skin for their Nintendo Switch this Christmas. The spring vibes on this eXtremeRate Pink Sakura Petals backplate and controller housing might just be the perfect gaming companion that should get them through spring, especially when they’ve got that new Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons .

6. Logitech Pop Keys and Logitech Pop Mouse Pick their favorite colors Specifications Keyboard: Mechanical switches Connectivity: Logi Bolt USB Receiver, Bluetooth Compatibility: Chrome OS, MacOS, Windows, iOS, ipadOS, Android Reasons to buy + Three attractive colorways to choose from + Multi-device connectivity Reasons to avoid - They'll want it in all colors

The younger gamers in your family who play less demanding, kid-friendly titles won’t need a super-fast gaming keyboard and gaming mouse. But, they’ll certainly appreciate the vibrant colorways that Logitech’s new Pop series peripherals come in. Not only do they have a fun, attractive design, but Logitech Pop Keys are very responsive and comfortable to use. Meanwhile, the Pop Mouse is very quiet to help keep the noise down when they’re gaming. For that extra bit of fun, both peripherals have emoji shortcut keys because we all know they’re essentially the main mode of communication for kids.

7. Razer Kraken Kitty USB Gaming Headset Gamers are cat-lovers too Specifications Mic Setup: Retractable Boom Mic Weight: 408g RGB lighting: Razer Chroma lighting Reasons to buy + Great sound quality + Very comfortable Reasons to avoid - Could use a mute button

Animal-loving gamers might appreciate an animal-themed setup, and this popular gaming headset from Razer is a good place to start. That’s especially because the Razer Kraken is a terrific entry- to mid-level gaming headset that delivers good sound quality and great comfort as well as Stream Reactive Lighting. Of course, those RGB-lit kitty ears are a clever addition, making an otherwise-normal looking headset into one of the most unique and eye-catching you’ll ever find. It also comes in a pink color if your kid prefers that over black. For a cleaner and neater setup, get them the wireless Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition, which is lighter and cheaper.

8. The Key Dot Co Star Magic Girl Edition Switches Switch things up Specifications Switch type: Tactile, MX-style Number of switches: 25 switches per pack Spring Weight: 67g Reasons to buy + Two colorways to choose from + Great tactile feedback Reasons to avoid - You'll need to buy several packs for a full keyboard

We adore these tactile switches from The Key Dot Co, and so will the gamers in the family that prefer colors to solid black. Each switch in this colorway comes with a mint-colored top housing and a yellow-colored bottom housing, as well as a pink stem – just the ticket for pastel fans. And, it delivers a very satisfying bounce when pressed. For each purchase, you’re only getting a set of 25 switches. So, depending on the gaming keyboard your kid has, you’ll want to buy three or more sets.

9. DXRacer Air Gaming Chair Keeping those gaming sessions fresh and sweat-free Specifications Recommended Weight: Up to 250lbs Chair Cover Material: Highly Resilent Mesh Features: Adjustable headset, adjustable lumbar support Reasons to buy + Really affordable + Easy to setup Reasons to avoid - Materials not premium

Although certainly adult-approved, DXRacer’s Air line of gaming chairs is just the gaming chair your kids will love. The DXRacer AIR D7100 and D7200 chairs, in particular, are very affordable and come in different attractive colors including pink and gray for the D7100 and yellow, red and blue for the D7200. As far as gaming chairs go, they’re also very easy to set up – so much so that we’re confident the older kids can do it without your supervision – and they don’t take up too much space. They’re also incredibly modular if the kids want to save up and expand later with a cup holder, a footrest, and even a multi-functional mouse for all their other devices.

10. Razer Sneki Snek Head Pillow Great for comfort and conservation Specifications Exterior: 100% polyester Interior: 100% polyester filling Fit: Universal fit Reasons to buy + Every Sneki Snek sold saves 10 trees + Affodable and comfortable Reasons to avoid - Memory foam filing would have been nice

Speaking of staying sustainable this holiday season, give your little gamers the proper support during their gaming sessions while also supporting conservation. Part of the Razer Sneki Snek conservation effort with Conservation International, the Razer Sneki Snek Head Pillow will support your kid’s neck and head when gaming and allow you to support this save-one-million-trees initiative. That’s because for every Sneki Snek product you purchase, you’re saving 10 trees, which means the more of them you buy, the more trees you’re saving. It’s a good thing that besides this gaming chair head pillow, Razer’s got other things like hoodies, keycaps, and even comfy winter slippers.