Frampton vs Herring live stream: how to watch free boxing and from anywhere

Carl Frampton is on the verge of making history. The Jackal will become Ireland's first ever three-division world champion if he beats WBO junior lightweight belt holder Jamel Herring, who's successfully defended his title twice since claiming it in 2019. Here's how to watch a Frampton vs Herring live stream online to catch all the boxing action tonight from anywhere in the world - including for FREE.

These are two of the very best junior lightweights in the world, and tonight's showdown has been made all the more exciting because of just how long it's been in the making. Originally scheduled for last summer, it fell victim to Covid-19 and was then set for February, but had to be pushed back again after Frampton picked up a hand injury.

The Belfaster is already a hero in both Ireland and Northern Ireland, and though he has experience on his side - having fought (and won) six more fights than his opponent tonight - Herring is five inches taller than Frampton and has an 8-inch reach advantage.

Both fighters have only ever lost twice in their professional careers. Frampton last tasted defeat at the hands of Josh Warrington in a 2018 classic, while Herring is looking for a magnificent seven victories in a row since losing on points to Ladarius Miller in 2017.

FREE Frampton vs Herring live stream in the UK

Free-to-air Channel 5 has got the rights to the Frampton vs Herring fight, which means you can tune in for FREE. You can also tune in online via the broadcaster's My5 streaming service. Channel 5's coverage of the event starts at 10pm BST, which is when Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring are expected to start their ring walks - though this of course depends on how long the earlier fights last. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream Frampton vs Herring as if you were at home - more details below.

How to live stream Frampton vs Herring from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

How to watch a Frampton vs Herring live stream in the US for FREE

If you're in the US, you can tune into the Frampton vs Herring fight on ESPN's streaming service ESPN Plus. The two fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Saturday afternoon, but as ever in boxing, everything depends on how long the earlier fights last. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile and TV streamer apps, but you'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalog - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers, all for $12.99 a month.

How to live stream Frampton vs Herring FREE in Australia