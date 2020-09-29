Digital Uncut is a London-based digital marketing agency targeting startup and scaleup businesses. It also has offices in San Francisco and Madrid, which means that it is able to provide premium SEO services across much of the globe.

On top of this, it offers a wide range of other digital marketing services, including PPC, web design, content writing, and digital PR. In short, this means that Digital Uncut is a great choice for those looking for the complete digital marketing package.

In the following Digital Uncut evaluation, we’ve analyzed every aspect of this company and its SEO offerings to help you determine whether or not it’s the right choice for you.

Digital Uncut offers a selection of SEO services (Image credit: DigitalUncut)

Digital Uncut: Plans and pricing

Unfortunately, Digital Uncut provides very little information about its prices and plans. This is partly because it offers custom SEO solutions, which is great if you’re looking to get the best value for money. Basically, you will need to fill out the contact form on the company’s website or get in touch with the team via phone or email to request a proposal and get a quote.

Digital Uncut does provide a small indication of its prices on its clutch.co profile. Here, the pricing information provided by the company (in theory at least) suggests that lump-sum projects start from $5000, while hourly rates sit somewhere in the $50–$99 per hour range.

Digital Uncut provides custom prices based on your needs (Image credit: DigitalUncut)

Digital Uncut: How it works

Like most high-quality, reliable SEO service providers, Digital Uncut provides a clear outline of exactly what it offers. This starts with strategy development, which involves the company’s SEO experts working alongside you to put together a long-term plan that aligns with your goals. You will benefit from full keyword/keyphrase planning and competitor research to ensure you’re taking the most appropriate steps.

Following strategy development, Digital Uncut will work with you to implement technical SEO, which involves a major site audit and various technical optimization actions. In addition, the team will create high-quality, SEO-optimized content that’s designed to help you rank higher for the relevant search queries.

You will also benefit from powerful backlink building to increase your authority and digital presence, as well as ongoing analytics, results tracking, and custom SEO reports.

Digital Uncut uses a comprehensive strategy based on comprehensive research and planning (Image credit: Digital Uncut)

Digital Uncut Features & Services

Although Digital Uncut doesn’t advertise a lot of its services on its website, there are a few things that stand out as worthy of mentioning.

One thing that Digital Uncut appears to focus on is eCommerce SEO for small- to medium-sized businesses that are looking to grow. Rather than simply building your search engine presence, the company’s team of experts will work with you to optimize your ROI as much as possible.

Another thing that stood out about Digital Uncut’s service is its focus on creating high-quality, SEO-friendly content. For one, all SEO plans include full content creation services as required. The Digital Uncut team will write blogs, articles, and other pieces, incorporating keywords and keyphrases to help you rank on the relevant search engine results pages.

We also liked Digital Uncut’s focus on technical SEO. When you start working with the company, you will receive a full technical website audit, which is designed to identify areas of your site that need improvement. Everything from your underlying code to your site architecture and UX will be taken into account, and the results of your audit will be used to develop a custom SEO plan.

Digital Uncut offers an impressive selection of eCommerce and other SEO services (Image credit: Digital Uncut)

Digital Uncut: Support and customer care

Unfortunately, Digital Uncut remains a relatively small SEO agency without a major online presence. There are very few customer reviews to give an insight into the company’s service, but we did find a couple on bark.com, a small online services marketplace. Although there were only nine reviews available, every one of these gave the company five stars.

On top of this, Digital Uncut does provide a small amount of information about the type of customer care it offers existing clients. For example, it states that keyword positions can be monitored hourly and customized reports provided as required. Normally, the company creates weekly reports, but it is flexible on this.

Digital Uncut provides comprehensive reports created through ongoing monitoring (Image credit: Digital Uncut)

The competition

Digital Uncut is a small, relatively unknown digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, SEM, and more. Although working with a small, emerging company can be a rewarding process, it’s not for everyone.

If you would like to employ the services of a more established, better-known SEO company, Ignite Visibility could be a good choice. Ignite offers flexible solutions tailored to everyone from small local businesses to large multinationals and enterprise-level eCommerce stores. It has catered to thousands of customers and is one of the fastest-growing SEO agencies in the world.

Another great option is WebFX. It offers a selection of very affordable SEO solutions and has become one of the world’s leading SEO service providers.

Final verdict

Although Digital Uncut is a small, growing digital agency, we found nothing to suggest that its SEO offerings are anything other than excellent. It offers a full range of SEO services, provides custom solutions based on your exact needs, and has received excellent customer reviews across the board.

Ultimately, you could certainly do worse than using Digital Uncut for your SEO needs. You might find that it’s not the right fit, but we’d certainly encourage you to at least speak with the team to find out more.

Further reading