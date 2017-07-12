Dell’s ultrathin Latitude 2-in-1 with wireless charging tricks is now on sale

Dell has unleashed a pair of new hybrid laptops in the Latitude range, with a thin-and-light notebook that boasts wireless charging, alongside a fresh 13-inch spin on its 360-degree convertible which Dell has previously claimed to have the best battery life ever seen in a 2-in-1.

So let’s start with the Latitude 7285 12-inch convertible notebook, initially revealed at CES back at the start of the year. Dell notes that this is a premium tablet with a detachable keyboard, and claims it’s the thinnest and lightest commercial 2-in-1 running Windows.

Furthermore, it’s the first hybrid to use wireless charging courtesy of WiTricity’s magnetic resonance technology. Cable-free juicing up the laptop is accomplished via a charging mat and there’s also a WiGig wireless dock (accessories which are sold separately).

Dell’s Latitude 7285 is available now, with the base model starting at £1,349 or $1,200 and boasting an Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. The charging mat will set you back $200 (£155), and you can also get a companion wireless charging keyboard for $380 (£295).

Greater Latitude

The other addition to the range is the Dell Latitude 7389 convertible, which is a new take on the Latitude 5289, delivering all the same goodies as the latter, but with a 13-inch display (as opposed to a 12-inch).

So just like its sibling, the 7389 has a 360-degree hinge that allows for it to be used in tent, stand or tablet modes (or as a normal notebook, of course), and a rather storming claimed battery life of up to 17 hours. The 2-in-1 also has a Full HD touch-capable Gorilla Glass display which is non-reflective and smudge resistant, plus it supports Dell’s stylus (the active pen).

The Latitude 7389 will be launched in August, with the exact price still to be confirmed. For reference, the current Latitude 5289 starts at £959 or $900.

All of these Latitude laptops boast security features that will make business users very happy, including TPM 2.0, ControlVault (isolated credential authentication) with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification, not to mention Dell’s Client Command Suite for easier device management.