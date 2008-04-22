Toshiba unveils new Satellite Pro laptops

Toshiba has announced five new models in its Satellite Pro laptop range today, targeting small business users with the line-up that starts from a reasonable price point of $699 (£350).

Tosh’s new affordable line of lappies range from a 13-inch screen model to a weightier desktop-friendly 17-inch screen.

All five models feature, as standard, 802.11g wireless, integrated webcams, DVD multi-format burners and an ExpressCard slot, with certain models in the range offering both Windows Vista and XP Professional.

Portable beauty

Out of the whole range, it’s the Satellite Pro U400 in particular that has caught our eye. It sports a nicely portable 13-inch widescreen and built-in optical drive, Bluetooth 2.1, 802.11g wireless and built-in webcam with microphone – ideal for Skype’ing on the go.

The Satellite Pro U400 is still very competitively priced at $1,049 (£525) and also comes with a fingerprint reader and a 3D accelerometer which minimises damage if the computer is dropped.

Tosh is clearly keen to please both security-aware and clumsy, butter-fingered users. TechRadar contacted Toshiba UK to find out more about when the new Satellite Pro range would be made available over here, but no news on that front, as yet.