This tiny Windows 10 desktop is $20 cheaper than Windows 10

Want a desktop that's no bigger than a cassette? Want Windows 10, but feel silly paying for software? The InFocus Kangaroo is the perfect compromise for you.

This mini desktop, which comes with a subscription to Windows 10, costs only $99 (about £65, AU$135), which is basically the price you would pay for Windows 10 Home on sites like NewEgg or Amazon, and $20 less than you would pay if you purchased the software directly from Microsoft. What's even better is the Kangaroo is teeny tiny, at just 0.44 pounds (0.20kg), 2 inches long, 3 inches wide and 0.5 inches thick.

Of course, you're not exactly getting workstation-level performance. The Kangaroo runs on an Intel Cherrytrail Atom x5 processor, which should be enough processing power to help you get through basic web browsing and word processing tasks, should you need to disconnect from your main laptop or desktop.

The specs

The Kangaroo runs at 1.4GHz, with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It can stay charged for four hours, should you need to detach from your monitor and keyboard to head to another location. The mobile desktop features dual-band wireless AC, which helps you access the internet without adding a cable. You can also connect to monitors and keyboards via Bluetooth 4.0 with no plugs required.

The handheld device connects to iPads via a free edition of the OS Link app, so you don't need to be a PC user to enjoy the mini device. You can basically connect the Kangaroo to any monitor, TV or tablet, so long as the intended connecting device has an HDMI or USB output. You can also purchase an accessory dock, which gives you access to an additional HDMI port and two USB ports.