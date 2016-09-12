This is the Raspberry Pi accessories kit you've been waiting for

In celebration of the recent news that the Raspberry Pi has shipped 10 million units to date, a new starter kit for the tiny computer has been unleashed.

The official Raspberry Pi Starter Kit comes in a neat white box and as well as a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B board, you get a healthy number of accessories.

These include an official case and 1 meter long HDMI cable, along with a 2.5A multi-region power supply. Buyers also get an 8GB SD card, plus an optical mouse and scissor-switch keyboard.

Book boon

Finally, a copy of the book 'Adventures in Raspberry Pi Foundation Edition' is also included, a well-received tome (it's the highest rated Pi book ever written, the Foundation notes) which teaches the basics of coding on the Pi.

And the price for this little lot? It'll run you to £99 + VAT, so that makes for a total of £118.80 (around $160, AU$210), and it's gone on sale in the UK – but unfortunately retailers element14 and RS Components have already sold out. You can currently order at the latter with dispatch expected to be this Friday (September 16).

This Raspberry Pi box of tricks will also be coming to the rest of the world, with global availability expected at some point in the next few weeks. Although if UK stock issues are anything to go by, you'll probably have to move pretty fast to grab your Starter Kit, at least to begin with.