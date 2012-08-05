Trending

Purported Apple iPad Mini casing pics appear online

By Tablets  

They look pretty dodgy

Purported Apple iPad Mini casing pics appear online
Chinese microblog reveals these purported iPad Mini casing shots

Pictures of a metal shell claiming to be the long-rumoured Apple iPad Mini have surfaced on a Chinese microblogging site.

The rather suspect-looking casing, pictured above, appeared on the Sina Weibo blog and has been picked up by a few Apple sites since.

We've been hearing rumours left, right and centre in recent days, weeks and months, claiming Apple will launch a 7.85-inch iteration of its world-beating tablet later this year.

On Friday, it emerged in the Samsung vs Apple trial that Steve Jobs was "very receptive" to the idea.

No rear camera?

Taking a closer look at the pictures, you'll see that this purported casing has no hole for a camera lens, which makes us both sceptical and curious at the same time.

Would the iPad Mini ditch the largely-unused, pretty turgid rear camera from the iPad?

There's a good chance that these pictures are fake, but we remain hopeful that Apple will unleash a smaller iPad, perhaps as soon as the log-awaited iPhone 5 launch expected within the next couple of months.

Via: SlashGear

See more Tablets news