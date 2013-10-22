15-inch MacBook Pro with optical drive discontinued, leaves 13-inch all alone

Won't be seeing this ever again

Apple proclaimed its "MacBook lineup is the best lineup of notebooks we have ever had" when unveiling today's MacBook Pro refresh.

However, fans of the old 15-inch MacBook Pro with an optical drive are going to be disappointed, as Apple has quietly killed off the larger, non-Retina computer.

The last-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro and its internal DVD drive went missing from the online Apple Store just after today's press conference.

It's been on a death watch ever since Apple introduced its first MacBook Pro Retina computer last year.

You're one and only solution

Remaining is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an optical drive. It hasn't changed since it was introduced last year.

It costs $1,199 (£999, AU$1,349) for the standard configuration: 2.5GHz Core i5 dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 500GB hard drive and that ever-elusive internal spinning disc drive.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is the only Mac computer with an optical drive as of today.

Everything from the MacBook Air to the redesigned iMac computers have gotten rid of the clunky disc drive hardware. It took up too much room, was often loud and had too many breakable parts.

Plus, Apple sure doesn't mind if you're more inclined to buy all of your digital content through iTunes.

Of course, people like to watch their disc-based movie collections or burn CDs and DVDs. For these folks, Apple sells an external drive, the USB SuperDrive, for $79 (about £65, AU$99).