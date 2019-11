OS/2 had only limited commercial success, but it paved the way for modern operating systems like Windows 7 in many ways

Popular culture is filled with examples of technological products that were heralded as ground-breaking but, due to the rate of development in the world of computing, went on to sink without a trace. Although some of them are best left forgotten, others were truly innovative.

Here we reveal five pieces of tech that were big in their time but fell by the wayside. In each case, though, their legacy is still with us today.