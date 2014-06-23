Buffalo aims for portability with the MiniStation Air 2

Buffalo is looking to wage war on cables with its latest portable HDD, the MiniStation Air 2, which arrives as a completely wireless offering.

Users can transfer data between a PC (Windows 7, 8, Vista and XP) or Mac (OS 10.4 - 10.9) to the drive using its built-in USB 3.0 port or onboard Wi-Fi, which allows the creation of hotspots for streaming data.

The MiniStation 2 comes in 500GB or 1TB versions, can go up to 12 hours on its built-in battery and allows owners to access and manage data over Wi-Fi while offline. It can also double up as a smartphone charger and can be managed from Android or iPhone devices using an app.

DNLA-OK

The MiniStation Air 2 is DNLA compatible, which means that you can access and interact with files stored on the drive using other DNLA-certified devices - such as a TV or wireless printer.

The MiniStation Air 2 is available now, starting at £89.99 (US$153/AUS$162) for the 500GB version, which rises to £114.99 (US$196/AUS$208) for the 1TB model.