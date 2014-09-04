Samsung launches first Android-powered printers for offices

Is there anywhere Android won't go?

Samsung has unveiled a fleet of office printers powered by Google's Android operating system at the IFA 2014 expo in Berlin.

Designed to be setup and used without a PC, the 10 new Smart MultiXpress models each feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen panel that can be used to search and print from web browsers, emails, maps, images and other types of content.

They're also NFC-enabled, in addition to being compatible with Samsung's XOA printing platform and Samsung Cloud Print, meaning documents can be printed remotely from smartphones and tablets.

Samsung claims that the new printers will help business users be more efficient and productive by providing faster document processing speeds thanks to housing processors that are up to 1.5 times faster than those in previous models.

They also offer longer lasting toner and drum technologies, according to Samsung, making them more reliable while lowering the total cost of ownership.

Samsung's Smart MultiXpress Series MFP models can be found in four categories. They are: X4300 series of A4 Colour MFPs, K4350 series of A3 Monochrome MFPs, M5370 series of A4 Monochrome MFPs and the M4580 series of A4 Monochrome MFPs.

There's no word on pricing or availabilty just yet.