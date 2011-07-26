More than 3.7 billion ARM-based chips shipped in 2011

British tech giant ARM has announced a 27 per cent quarterly profit, with a whopping 3.7 billion ARM-based chips shipped in the first half of 2011.

ARM's designs are a common feature in thousands of devices globally, and the company's second quarterly report of 2011 showed revenue and profit up significantly on 2010's figures.

As well as revenue up by 27 per cent to $190 million, profit was also up by a quarter to £54 million - with 29 licenses sold in the last three months.

"In the first half of 2011, we have seen strong license revenues driven by an increase in design activity around ARM technology across a broad range of end applications," said CEO Warren East.

"Major semiconductor vendors and consumer electronics companies are making long-term commitments to using ARM technology in their future product developments, underpinning growth in ARM's long-term royalty revenues," he added.

"As the addressable market for ARM technology grows, we continue to invest in the development of innovative technology, whilst simultaneously increasing revenues, profits and cash."

The sheer amount of ARM-designed processors in tablets and mobile alone is huge - with 1.1 billion shipped in mobile phones and tablets between April and June.