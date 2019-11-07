The best PC gaming headsets of 2019

There’s no better way to immerse in your game than with one of the best PC gaming headsets.

Nothing will quite immerse you the way the best PC gaming headsets can when gaming. And while having a good monitor and one of the best gaming PCs is important for an immersive experience, it’s not going to be enough. Strong visuals and horsepower are necessary but so is great audio, and there’s no better way to get there than with one of the best PC gaming headsets.

You might need the best PC gaming headset to drown out the fans in your gaming rig or because the gaming monitors you’ve been looking at come without speakers. Maybe it’s a matter of privacy or a way to turn up the sound with waking the neighborhood. Either way, quality audio is vital for the full gaming experience and you’ll want to get the best headset available for that reason alone.

To get that full experience, that immersion into the vast, vibrant worlds of the best PC games , you’ll also need a pair of cans with good sound staging. You might be delighting in the explosions and frenetic firefights of Gears 5 or relaxing in the laid-back world of Journey. And with that excellent sound stage, you’ll be able to pinpoint the location of each sound, making you feel like you’re really there.

Make sure to keep tabs on this page as well, since Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals are just around the corner and you’ll want to have instant access to deals on the best PC gaming headsets.

Best gaming headsets at a glance

HyperX Cloud Revolver S SteelSeries Arctis Pro Astro A50 Beyerdynamic Custom Game Corsair HS50 SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero Razer Nari Ultimate Astro A20 Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 HyperX Cloud Flight Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset Corsair Void Pro RGB Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals period has always been a good time of year to pick up new gaming peripherals, such as gaming headsets. The major retailers want to win the custom of all kinds of gamers, no matter what their budgets, so you'll usually see a good range of headset deals on Black Friday. These include budget headsets that offer decent audio and recording quality, to wired headsets that offer professional-grade microphones with noise cancelling – excellent for streaming or chatting with your team mates. Wireless headsets, which give you much more freedom (but keep an eye on those battery levels!) often see decent discounts. So, when buying a gaming headset on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, have a clear idea of your budget and what sort of headset you're after – it'll make finding a killer deal even easier. Many of the headsets on this page are compatible with PC and consoles, though you may want to check compatibility before you buy just to be sure.

The pure comfort and top-notch sound of the HyperX Cloud Revolver S more than make up for its high price. (Image credit: HyperX)

1. HyperX Cloud Revolver S

Elite feel and sound at a premium price

Interface: Wired (USB) | Features: 7.1-channel surround sound, 50mm drivers, Dolby DSP, 3.5mm jack

Excellent all-around sound

All-day comfort

Finicky mic positioning

Cable may be too long

When we first sat down to review the HyperX Cloud Revolver S, we were a tad conflicted. On one hand, it boasts incredible 7.1-channel surround sound, delivered through Dolby's trademark digital signal processor. On the other, it's extremely expensive when compared to other similar headsets. Fortunately, as one of Kingston's most subdued pair of cans we've ever seen (or heard), the pure comfort and top-notch sound more than make up for its high price and weirdly placed detachable mic. And that’s why it tops our list of the best PC gaming headsets.

Read the full review: HyperX Cloud Revolver S

SteelSeries Arctis Pro takes SteelSeries' impeccable audio to the next level. (Image credit: SteelSeries)

2. SteelSeries Arctis Pro

PC gaming’s best kept secret

Interface: Wired (USB) | Features: 40mm drivers, Retractable boom microphone, DTS Headphone:X v2.0, RGB lighting, Included DAC

Included DAC

Audiophile worthy sound

Surround sound not great

SteelSeries is known for offering impeccable audio, but the SteelSeries Arctis Pro takes things to the next level. This headset doesn’t just offer up immersive surround sound for all the explosive action of your favorite games, but thanks to its included DAC (digital to audio converter), the Arctis Pro also serves you well when listening to your favorite music. One of the best PC gaming headsets to date, this one’s a little on the pricey side, but when you consider just how comfortable and exceptional sounding this headset is, well, it’s easy to see why it’s one of the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Arctis Pro

For years, the Astro A50 has been one of the best gaming headsets. (Image credit: Astro)

3. Astro A50 Wireless (2019)

Like the Cadillac of PC gaming headsets

Interface: Wireless | Features: Dolby Audio; Works with PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PC, and mobile; Astro Audio; 5.8GHz wireless tech with MixAmp; USB charging with base station

Dolby Audio sounds amazing

Supremely comfortable

Edgy aesthetics

For years, the Astro A50 has been one of the best gaming headsets, known for premium comfort and audio quality. And, the 2019 model improves it on almost every level. Not only is the sound quality still there in full, but it looks better, with a full-black design, rather than the clashing colors of past models. The docking station is also smaller and less of an eyesore. Just keep in mind that this is still a pricey headset.

Read the full review: Astro A50 Wireless

Beyerdynamic CUSTOM Game is one of the best PC gaming headsets we’ve used in some time. (Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

4. Beyerdynamic Custom Game

Gaming never sounded so good

Interface: Wired (3.5mm) | Features: Sound Slider, Soft ear pads, Changeable design covers, Detachable cable

Extremely comfortable

Impressive audio quality

Kind of expensive

While it’s more expensive than we’d like, the Beyerdynamic CUSTOM Game is one of the best PC gaming headsets we’ve used in some time. It doesn’t feature flashy surround sound or wireless functionality, unfortunately. However, this headset does excel in two of the most important categories: sound and comfort. Seriously, once you put it on and experience your games in headphones this amazing, there’s no looking back.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Custom Game

The Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset has sound and mic quality that rivals headsets. (Image credit: Corsair)

5. Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

The budget king

Interface: Wired (analog) | Features: 50mm drivers, Easy on-ear volume and mute controls, Multi-platform compatibility

Strong stereo sound

Excellent value

Mic easily misplaced

Usually when you're purchasing anything, including gaming peripherals, you get what you pay for. You don't go into Walmart, pick up a $50/£50 gaming headset and expect to be blown away, at least not usually. Well, Corsair takes this rule and turns it on its head. The Corsair HS50 is, for the budget gamer, the best PC gaming headset you can get today. Retailing at $50 in the US, the HS50 has sound and mic quality that rivals headsets that are double the price. Everything, down to the build materials, radiates quality. If you don't mind forgoing some extra bells and whistles – like 7.1 surround and Bluetooth connectivity, for example – then you need to take a look at the Corsair HS50.

Read the full review: Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

You can get high quality lossless audio playback with the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless. (Image credit: SteelSeries)

6. SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

A wireless headset with wired sound

Interface: Wireless (Bluetooth) | Features: Dual-battery charging system, Bluetooth connectivity, 40mm drivers

Lossless audio

Convenient dual battery system

Expensive

Compromises are a part of everyday life, but nobody actually enjoys making them. Luckily, you won’t have to with the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless. With it, you can get high quality lossless audio playback with a wireless headset. And, when you add the unique and ultra-convenient dual-battery charging system that lets you wear this headset in perpetuity to the mix, you have a formula for one of the best PC gaming headsets we've ever had the chance to use. If you have the money, and you absolutely need the best wireless headphones money can buy, this is your best bet.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

The Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition further cements Creative's legacy. (Image credit: Creative)

7. Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition

Improving a perfect formula

Interface: Wired (USB and Analog) | Features: 50mm drivers, reinforced steel and aluminum build, detachable and flexible mic

Very comfortable

Clear, accurate sound

Mids and highs unbalanced

Creative has made a name for itself over the years for crafting sublime audio products – and the Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition further cements that legacy. Instead of just sitting back and iterating on the same winning formula of its previous products, Creative gives the Sound BlasterX H7 a full overhaul, resulting in a PC gaming headset that looks just as great as it sounds. If you’re looking for a comfortable, solid and meaty-sounding headset, the Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition is one of the best PC gaming headsets you can get.

Read the full review: Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition

The Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero offers great sound quality coupled with its ProSpecs Glasses Relief system. (Image credit: Turtle Beach)

8. Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero

How elite is the Elite Atlas Aero?

Interface: Wireless connectivity | Features: Metal headband, powerful desktop software, enable Waves NX 3D Audio, ProSpecs Glasses Relief system

ProSpecs Glasses Relief system

Plenty of features

Questionable aesthetic

Yes, there might be a few things that hold the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero back from true greatness – namely, its tight fit and not-so-appealing aesthetic. However, when it comes to what really matters, this headset delivers. With great sound quality to start, coupled with its ProSpecs Glasses Relief system to make it more comfortable for wearers with glasses, plethora of features and incredibly powerful software, this is one of the best gaming headsets we’ve ever put over our ears. And, for it, you’ll be happy to pay what would have felt like an exuberant price.

Read our full review: Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero

The Razer Nari Ultimate has haptic motors in the ear cups that make your ears vibrate. (Image credit: Razer)

9. Razer Nari Ultimate

Feel the game

Interface: Wireless | Features: 8-hour battery life, HyperSense haptic feedback, compatible with many devices, 50mm drivers

Great sound

Tons of connectivity

Haptic vibrations are divisive

Anyone can simply just listen to their games, but with the Razer Nari Ultimate, you can feel them as well. This gaming headset has haptic motors in the ear cups that make your ears vibrate. That’s more than enough to make this at least a curious headset, but when paired with the long battery life, amazing sound quality and comfortable build, it’s clearly one of the best gaming headsets out there. Do yourself a favor and turn off the haptic feedback, even when you’re listening to music.

Read the full review: Razer Nari Ultimate

The Astro A20 boasts solid stereo sound performance. (Image credit: Astro)

10. Astro A20

The best of both worlds

Interface: Wireless | Features: Long-lasting battery life, Astro Command Center software, console compatibility

High quality sound

Sturdy, comfortable build

Expensive for its class

If you're searching for one of the best PC gaming headsets, but the $300 price tags on those high-end cans make your stomach turn, you should take a closer look at the Astro A20. Boasting solid stereo sound performance in a wireless headset, not to mention the superb 15-hour battery life, this headset has all the necessary qualities that you might want in its price range. Sure, it doesn't come with surround sound, but it more than makes up for it with its economy and battery life.

Read the full review: Astro A20

Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 provides fantastic sound quality without being tethered with a wire. (Image credit: Asus)

11. Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700

Shiny

Interface: Wireless (Bluetooth) | Features: 7.1-channel surround sound, 50mm Neodymium drivers, Bluetooth, Built-in DAC

Great sound quality

Aesthetic

Expensive

With its Republic of Gamers brand, Asus has built a reputation for being the name behind some of the best gaming peripherals to constantly meet consumer standards. The Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 joins their ranks. Packed with 50mm Neodymium drivers and Bluetooth compatibility, this gaming headset provides fantastic sound quality without being tethered with a wire. It’s even compatible with other gaming platforms, so you won’t have to switch between different headsets. It’s a little pricey, but considering how good this headset sounds and how flexible it is, we’d say it’s worth it.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700

HyperX Cloud Flight gives you two full days of gaming in between full charges. (Image credit: HyperX)

12. HyperX Cloud Flight

The longest lasting wireless gaming headset

Interface: : Wireless | Features: Long-lasting battery life, durable, adjustable steel slider, PC and PS4 compatibility, detachable noise-cancellation microphone

30 hour battery life

Great sound quality

Tad pricier than its competitors

The HyperX Cloud Flight is a long-lasting wireless gaming headset that boasts up to 30 hours of battery life. This means you can likely get two full days of gaming in between full charges. There is a catch, however – unlike the Cloud Flight’s competition, namely the Astro A20, this gaming headset only offers stereo sound, ditching any surround sound capability. You can thankfully get circumvent that by messing around with the Dolby Access app, though, and the sound profile is balanced enough to make this a non-issue, making this one of the best PC gaming headsets in 2019.

Read the full review: HyperX Cloud Flight

Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset boasts virtual surround sound capabilities. (Image credit: Corsair)

13. Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset

Making a great headset wireless

Interface: Wireless | Features: Corsair CUE, Virtual 7.1 surround, Discord-certified unidirectional microphone

Great audio for gaming

Mic supports ducking

No way to store mic

Corsair unveiled one of the best PC gaming headsets late last year with the Corsair HS50, and now, it has taken it to the next level by making it wireless and flourishing it with virtual surround sound capabilities. These features on their own might make a great gaming headset, but when you add in the fantastic Corsair CUE software on top of it, you get a complete package that would make a great addition to your gaming setup.

Read the full review: Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset

The Void Pro RGB Wireless delivers great build quality, fantastic sound fidelity and RGB lighting. (Image credit: Corsair)

14. Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless

Corsair's nailed it again

Interface: : Wireless | Features: : 50mm drivers, noise-cancelling microphone, RGB lighting, Dolby Headphone 7.1 audio

Great sound quality

Nice design

Only the logo is RGB

It wasn't that long ago that Corsair was only known for PC components. However, over the last five years or so, it has possibly become better known for its gaming peripherals. With products like the Corsair Void RGB Wireless, it's not hard to understand why. While at first glance, some may scoff at the asking price, the Void Pro RGB Wireless delivers on that price point with great build quality, fantastic sound fidelity and – perhaps most importantly – RGB lighting. Plus, if you've already got a full arsenal of Corsair peripherals, the Void Pro RGB Wireless fits in perfectly, and can even synchronize lighting effects with other peripherals through the Corsair Utility Engine.

Read the full review: Corsair Void RGB Wireless

Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament is extremely comfortable to wear and boasts top-notch sound. (Image credit: Turtle Beach)

15. Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament

Loud and clear

Interface: Wired (USB and 3.5mm) | Features: Prospecs glasses relief, Multi-platform support, 50mm drivers

Comfortable

High sound quality

Kind of expensive

If you're the type of gamer who likes to let the world know you're playing games, the Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament may just be the best PC gaming headset for you. Not only is it extremely comfortable to wear, but its 50mm drivers mean that sound quality is always top notch – even if it could have a bit more bass in the mix. You really do have to like the 'gamer aesthetic' however, as its plastic build and orange highlights personify the style. Still, if you can get past or embrace the looks and the price tag, there's a lot to love about the Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament.

Read the full review: Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article

Put your audio quality to the test in the best PC games

Welcome to TechRadar's PC Gaming Week 2019. We're celebrating the most powerful gaming platform on Earth with in-depth articles, exclusive interviews and essential buying guides that showcase everything PC gaming has to offer. Visit our PC Gaming Week 2019 page to see all our coverage in one place.