BT updates its Mobile Sharer service

BT has overhauled its Mobile Sharer offering aimed at mid-sized businesses. The company has added a range of new features to the service: these include new international roaming zones and a new tariff structure.

The latter allows its customers to use their shared UK call, text and data allowances when roaming in the new zones, for a small daily charge. The new zones in the MobileSharer platform include UAE, USA, Australia and China.

In addition to these changes, BT has provided additional security for its customers thanks to a partnership with MobileIron. This will provide a new device management service, complementing the existing service from BlackBerry. The new security offering will allow businesses to secure and manage their employees’ mobiles via a portal. Businesses can make sure devices are password protected, set up and control device settings, manage permissions and apps and lock or wipe the data from the device remotely should it get lost or stolen

New partnership

MobileSharer is a service that, as its name suggests, allows customers to control costs through shared bundles of calls and texts, while offering a daily allowance between 1GB and 6TB.

Mike Tomlinson, BT’s managing director for small and medium enterprises said: “We’ve expanded our reach by introducing new international roaming options, giving our customers greater connectivity overseas than ever before. And what’s more, customers can also enjoy the cost benefits and convenience of being able to use their UK monthly mobile plans when they’re abroad. Our new partnership with MobileIron also gives customers even more choice when it comes to safeguarding valuable business data and managing the security settings on employees’ devices.”