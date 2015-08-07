Apple Music isn't the only streaming service with enough clout to pull in an exclusive. It was announced today that Prince's next album, entitled HITRUN, will be exclusive to Apple's rival Tidal.

According to Mashable, Prince's record will start streaming on the service on September 7 and will be his 36th studio album after 2014's Art Official Age.

The album will include the single "HARDROCKLOVER" and might feature "Baltimore," a song Prince wrote after the death of Freddie Gray.

"Tidal have honored Us with a non-restrictive arrangement that once again allows Us to continue making art in the fashion We've grown accustomed 2 and We're Extremely grateful 4 their generous support," Prince said in a statement.

Prince recently removed all of his work from other music streaming sites including Apple Music, Spotify and Rdio, making Tidal one of the few places to hear the artist's music.

A Tidal subscription starts at $10/£10 per month, however it does offer a one-month free trial.