Apple says it supports 2.4m jobs in the US

Apple as released new findings that claim it supports as many as 2.4 million jobs in the US and is on pace to directly contribute £350 billion to the American economy by 2023.

Across its supply chain, Apple says it deals with 9,000 supplier in the US, spending $60 billion and supporting 450,000 jobs.

In addition to its financial contribution, the firm claims it pushes innovation and quality standards across the board because of its high demands.

Apple US jobs

The Cupertino-based company itself employs 90,000 people across all 50 states, a figure that covers roles in management, retail and engineering. Apple plans to create another 20,000 jobs in the next four years, including through expansions of its campuses in San Diego and Seattle.

The remainder of the jobs cited are in the app economy, which Apple believes is 1.9 million jobs – an increase of 325,000 over the past two and a half years.

The statistics are not just good PR for apple, but also a timely reminder to the US government of the potential economic impact of tariffs on Chinese manufactured goods.

Devices such as the iPhone famously have ‘Designed by Apple in California, Assembled in China’ on the back, meaning the cost of the Cupertino-based company’s products would be affected if the tariffs were introduced.

Trump introduced several tariffs last September, with Apple breathing a sigh of relief after its most important products – iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and accessories – were excluded.

Apple has voiced its opposition to further tariffs. In its submission to the government, Apple said that as the largest corporate taxpayer in the US, any tariffs would reduce the company’s contribution to the US treasury and give its rivals – most of whom are not US-based – an advantage in the global market.

In any case, Apple is reportedly looking to move some production away from China. It feels the ongoing risks of depending so heavily on a single country is too great and wants to diversify its supply chain.

Apple’s presence in China is believed to have created more than five million jobs.