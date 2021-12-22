5 PS5 games to play on Christmas Day

Audio player loading…

The PlayStation 5 has been out for over a year and, in that time, we've seen a myriad of excellent PS5 games grace Sony's latest console. Whether it's swinging through New York as Miles Morales, trudging through the mud as Sam Bridges or fighting through Midgar as Yuffie, the PS5 library offers an adventure for everyone - even at Christmas.

That's right, the PS5 isn't a one-trick pony; it has a variety of multiplayer games that are perfect for a group setting, letting you get your family and friends in on the PlayStation action this Christmas.

From co-op adventure to rhythm to... well, cooking (if you haven't had enough of that in the kitchen), we've compiled a shortlist of PS5 games to get the yuletide spirit in full swing.

It Takes Two

(Image credit: TechRadar)

A favorite among both critics and audiences, it's obvious why Hazelight Studios' It Takes Two won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021. A light yarn about a young girl's wish for her parents to stay together, and the magical journey they embark on as a consequence.

The reason It Takes Two is such a great party game, is the compulsory cooperative element. It can only be played with someone else - and you're forced to work together, whether you like it or not. Teamwork makes the dream work, after all.

We love how It Takes Two's gameplay merges with the story in often bizarre (and cheesy) ways. At one point, for instance, the couple is given magnets to navigate the terrain. And the magnet, of course, represents their attraction.

With the subject matter of rekindling a relationship gone sour, it's heartwarming Christmas entertainment that can be enjoyed by everyone - on different layers.

It's worth noting that It Takes Two is for two players, so if you have got a bigger group who wants in on the action, then you may just have to swap controllers.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

(Image credit: Ghost Town Games)

Overcooked, the zany cooking simulator, was first released in 2016 - and the sequel came out in 2018. Newly released for the PS5, however, Overcooked! All You Can Eat bundles the two together along with all DLC released for both games.

If there are teenagers in your midst who are familiar with Snapchat, they might notice a similarity with Ready, Chef, Go! - a game of similar nature released on the social media app, developed my Mojiworks. Except, this time, it's on the big TV in the living room, and everyone can watch.

Each player takes control of a chef in a hectic cartoony kitchen, as they complete as many food orders as possible within the time limit. The kitchens can get really wild; ranging from a medieval castle to the top of a truck on a highway.

It's simple, easy to learn, and endlessly entertaining. What's more, you can play with up to four players, so it really is the perfect group game.

Just Dance 2022

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Yes, we know it's a cliche "party" game, and we're sure the majority of you let out a groan upon reading it, but all we can say to that...it's Christmas; stop being such a Scrooge and show us your moves!

Just Dance has been delighting dancers and, well, non-dancers, since its inception - for the Wii back in 2009. While it's true that you can cheat just by flicking your wrist around, you can't at a party. People will know.

This latest version is suitable for all ages, too; there's even a simplified mode for little'uns. There are also plenty of songs not in the English language, so it's an inclusive game if you have a diverse Christmas crowd.

The dances can be challenging, and the backgrounds can be breathtakingly beautiful and surreal. But with one featuring a wacky waving inflatable tube guy dancing to Chacarron, they never take themselves too seriously. And neither should you at Christmastime, so don't bust-a-move - bust-a-groove! (Sorry)

You'll need a smartphone with the Just Dance app to connect with Just Dance 2022, but you can also use the PS5 HD camera to track your moves instead.

Gang Beasts

(Image credit: Skybound Games)

Originally released on the PS4, Gang Beasts is the best kind of multiplayer party game - silly, ridiculous, and endlessly fun. All you have to do is view a few screenshots to see what a surreal explosion of weirdness it is.

It's like a cross between Super Smash Bros. and WWE, but played with spongy foamy-looking avatars. These avatars have to throw their opponents off the edge of the arena. The arenas are equally as zany; from the top of a blimp, to a construction site to, arctic ice caps.

Gang Beasts was a huge hit during the pandemic. Though If you're fortunate enough to be actually together this year, then it's still a fantastic communal game as up to four players can take part locally. While Gang Beats is technically a PS4 title, you can still play on PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility.

Just don't get too frustrated and throw your friends out the window.

Astro's Playroom

(Image credit: Team Asobi / PlayStation)

Pre-installed on every new PS5, Astro's Playroom is completely free for PlayStation 5 players, so if you've just got a new PlayStation console this Christmas, consider it a present from Sony.

You may think the sequel to 2018's Astro Bot Rescue Mission is little more than a tech demo, but it's so much more than that. Astro Bot is such an endearing character, and this 3D platformer takes us back to crowding around the PS1 playing Crash or Spyro.

Like its VR predecessor, Astro's Playroom lets you take control of the titular character as he jumps and hovers around his kooky world. This time, we traverse four worlds dedicated to each of the previous PlayStations' hardware (our favorite is Memory Meadow, dedicated to the PS1).

As well as being ridiculously fun, Astro's Playroom shows the potential for the haptic feedback of the PS5 controller. How realistic those vibrations are as Astro moves across different surfaces is, frankly, impressive - they have to be felt to believed.

It might not be your typical party game, but passing around the controller for Astro's second adventure, while explaining "feel that", will be an experience for all.