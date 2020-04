Best home or SOHO NAS

(Image credit: Synology)

Winner: Synology DiskStation DS1019+

Synology's latest iteration of the DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system keeps its devices at the top of the market, and the DS1019+ combines five bays and 8GB of RAM at an affordable price, making it a great buy.

