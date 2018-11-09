You can now buy the Huawei Band 3 Pro and Band 3e

Alongside the headline-stealing Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, the company recently introduced a new series of wearable devices including the Huawei Watch GT, Huawei Band 3 Pro and Huawei Band 3e.

The latter two in that list are both fitness trackers, and Huawei has now put them both on sale in the US and UK from a variety of third-party retailers.

We've yet to fully review either the Huawei Band 3 Pro or Band 3e so we can't give you a full verdict on whether either is worth getting.

Ready to roll

You can now buy either from Amazon in both the UK and US, while other US retailers include B&H Photo Video and Newegg.

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is the more expensive of the two products and offers a 0.95-inch AMOLED color display, built-in GPS and VO2 max features. It's launching at $69.99 in the US on Amazon, while those in UK haave to pay a bit extra with it costing £76.49.

Then there's the Huawei Band 3e, which is a budget fitness tracker at $29.99 or £24.99, and which should last for a full two weeks between charges with average usage and can track a variety of exercises including swimming.