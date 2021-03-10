Xbox Series X restock: our tracker is live – get it tomorrow

The Xbox Series X restock is scheduled to happen tomorrow, Thursday, March 11 in the US, and we're ready to send you a Twitter tracker notification when it happens. The Microsoft console is almost impossible to buy, and while we don't know the time of the forthcoming Target restock, you'll have an alert within the first minute.

You can do two things today to immediately find Xbox Series X in stock. Check the stores below and receive alerts from our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker.

1. Want an alert? Follow our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker to receive alerts for the next Xbox drop. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates of new stock.

It'll look like:

🚨>90mins to Xbox restock / 2hrs to PS5 🌟Walmart🌟THIS IS THE BIG ONE🐳 PS5 Digital https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc https://t.co/fOQxCworacXbox Series X https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1iXbox Series S https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiMy how to buy it tips @techradar: https://t.co/LjreRk1bbsMarch 4, 2021 See more

2. Check for Xbox restock yourself – these are the 12 trusted stores

Trusted Xbox Series X stores

We're also tracking Xbox Series X restock at 11 other stores in the US simply because the new console only lasts a few minutes at each store. Sometimes it feels like it's back in stock for only seconds. The good news is that our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker has helped a lot of people find the system down.

We've had success: about 25% of our Xbox Series X Twitter tracker replies show they got the new console from our alerts. It's gotten easier over time as more people get the Sony system – there's slightly less pressure today than there was two weeks ago.

Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop would have a Xbox restock, and our DMs are open to tips in case more people with inside knowledge want to clue everyone in on when to expect new console restock. We've gotten internal images from both Target and Best Buy in recent days.

Best Buy employees have sent TechRadar photos of their stockpile of Xbox Series X consoles – and they're saying the restock is going to launch soon. (Image credit: Best Buy employee)

It's important to point out that you won't be able to order from Target retail stores on Thursday, when we expect the Xbox restock. We don't want to be responsible for sending people to physical stores looking for an Xbox restock that doesn't exist for in-store purchase. Some stores allow for in-store pickup (Target and certain Best Buy stores), however, none of the actual ordering takes place in stores.

The Xbox restock pattern

The official Microsoft Xbox Store has had the most reliable Xbox Series X restock in the last week. But there our other US stores that have had restock recently: Walmart, Best Buy, Target, ANTonline and GameStop were the ones to check in early March.

The problem people are having is that stores like Walmart and Best Buy will initially come back in stock and sell out within seconds. They get turned off. However, with a few simple page refreshes, it may come back in stock.

American retailers release Xbox restock in short waves. Consumers are also likely to cancel their order midway through or their credit card gets denied and the inventory goes back into the system five minutes later. This is what extends restock and why we recommend being persistent.

Xbox Series X restock success stories

Through Twitter, we're tracking the next Xbox stock from 12 sources, and we've seen a few Xbox Series X consoles pop up over the last week and, even better news, high success rates for people who have been looking for restock for months.

Even if you don't get to buy the console today, there may be a Xbox drop any one of the days in the upcoming week.