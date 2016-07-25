Here's what's keeping CEOs at Amazon, Apple, Google and others awake at night

Tech companies are having a good run. Thanks to the internet, which is now used by over three billion people, the reach of Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, and so on seems endless. A teenager today can find information on a range of topics that would, just 20 or so years ago, have required multiple trips to multiple libraries – and they can do it instantly.

The internet-connected world is set to change rapidly, as the abundance of information – based, in part, on crowd-sourced knowledge – spreads exponentially.

That isn't to say that tech companies are impenetrable, of course. Many have their own flaws and weaknesses, including competition, changing macro trends, or something else entirely. In this article, we are going to examine the major challenges facing these firms, starting with a certain iPhone peddler…