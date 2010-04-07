Protect all your family's devices with ESET's award-winning antivirus packages

The way we all browse the internet, download software and access data has significantly changed in recent years. No longer are we device monogamous. Instead, we depend on a variety of digital means to get us through the day.

The phone that wakes us in the morning and powers us through our commute. The computer we use to work. The tablet that offers us and our children a lean-back view of the world. Our ways to access the digital world are continually changing, but there's one constant that should, and needs, to stay the same - device security.

ESET offers this security and much more. Where other security software solutions make it hard work to protect all your devices, ESET has antivirus packages that offer piece of mind, no matter what device you are using.

With over 20 years of software protecting experience, ESET has put all of its expertise into making sure that, no matter the operating system, it will protect your data and devices from unwanted attacks with minimal impact on the system you use. In fact, its package boasts the least memory usage among all leading antivirus solutions. In short: its virus scans won't stop you from doing what you want on your device.

So, if you want an award-winning antivirus solution that offers unmatched virus stopping on myriad devices - whether they are powered by Linux, Mac, Windows or Android - then ESET is for you.

Take, for example, the family package. Not only do you get unprecedented virus checking, anti spam and anti root kit checks, ESET will also make sure that your mobile devices are safe from thieves. Bundled into the package are anti theft, anti spyware, personal firewall protection and anti phishing controls.

If that wasn't enough, there's also added parental control, tips and tricks to make sure you are a cyber security wizard, and a social media scanner that makes sure all your Facebook goings-ons are protected from malicious content.

Couple this with protection of up to 5 devices on the ESET Multi-Device Security Pack - where you can mix and match Windows, Mac and Linux computers, Android mobile and tablets - and what you have is a service that's not just secure, but versatile too.

ESET's motto is 'one for all, all for one' and it's clear to see why. It offers security software for everyone that protects your devices from everything.

Find out more at http://www.eset.co.uk.